Fourth person dies after Montérégie tractor accident

A fourth person has died following a tractor accident earlier this week, according to provincial police.

One of the two adults who had been in critical condition after the accident died Friday night.

Three children, all under the age of five, also died after they fell out of the front bucket of a tractor and were struck.

Police said the tractor was transporting six children and four adults. One of the adults remains in critical condition, and two others suffered minor injuries.

The 38-year-old driver was charged with criminal negligence causing death, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accident happened in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, about 75 kilometres southeast of Montreal in the province's Montérégie region.