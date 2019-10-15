Skip to Main Content
Four Green nominees in Quebec made Islamophobic comments, party says
The Green party says it recently learned of Islamophobic social-media posts by four of its Quebec candidates.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May speaks during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday, October 7, 2019. Four of the party's nominees in Quebec have made Islamophobic social media posts. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The party says the candidates will make a public statement of apology and commit to learning more about Islam by working with the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

The names of the candidates were not immediately available.

The incident is the latest in a string of inappropriate comments by candidates from various parties, including the Greens.

The party says it will review its internal policies and procedures to find ways of better standing up against Islamophobia and racism.

The party stresses it is working for a better future in which all Canadians can flourish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

