Four-alarm fire in Montreal's east end burns through residential building

Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough that broke out this morning.

Firefighters received 911 call around 9:45 a.m. for a fire at a three-storey commercial and residential building on 4809 Ontario Street East.

Everyone was evacuated safely from the second and third floors. The business on the first floor was closed.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. One was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, seven families are under the care of the Red Cross.

The fire started in the back of the building, but the cause is not yet known.