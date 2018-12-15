Fire causes major damage in Hochelaga–Maisonneuve residential building

A hundred firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze in Montreal's Hochelaga–Maisonneuve neighbourhood Saturday.

Around noon, a fire started on the roof of a building located on Sicard Street, near the corner of Rouen Street. It then spread to the third-floor apartments, said Benoît Martel, the Montreal fire department's chief of operations.

It took firefighters three hours to put the fire out. Damages to the building are estimated to cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No one was injured, but about 20 people and animals living in the building's 10 apartments must find a new place to stay, said the chief.

The fire damaged the third floor, while the basement, first and second floors have water damage.

The Red Cross is working to find residents new accommodations.