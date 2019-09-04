Quebec woman relieved to hear from parents stranded in the Bahamas

Quebec resident Kristin Dudley is breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday after she made contact with her parents who were stranded in the Bahamas as as Hurricane Dorian battered the archipelago.

"We've heard from them. They're fine, but I still have to keep my phone open because we're still trying to co-ordinate things," she said.

Now that she knows they're safe, she is helping plan a rescue effort from her home in Greenfield Park, Que., chartering a plane for her parents, Dr. Denis Dudley and Dr. Sharyn Laughlin of Ottawa.

Dudley says she made brief contact with her father by satellite phone, confirming they and their two friends are safe. Her parents were visiting the couple when the storm hit.

Last she had heard, the four were hunkered down in an attic trying to wait out the storm which had already sent water surging into the lower levels of the home, located on Leeward Beach in Treasure Cay, Abaco.

The roof had partially collapsed, the windows were blown out and the home was surrounded by water, she told CBC News on Monday.

The airports were closed quickly and there were no other options for escaping the island. So, the group collected what provisions they could, including fuel for an electric generator, and climbed into the attic.

Dudley's family has been going to the Bahamas for three decades. Her father is from Jamaica.

She said they've never experienced a storm like this one before. Winds have been clocked at 285 km/h, but at times reached gusts of more than 354 km/h.

As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged in what is being described as the strongest storm ever to hit the region.