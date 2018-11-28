Montreal lawfirm looks to launch class-action lawsuit against Fortnite

A Montreal legal firm has requested authorization to launch a class-action lawsuit against the extremely popular online video game known as Fortnite.

Calex Légal says the game is addictive and filed the authorization request in a Montreal court Thursday, asking to be the representative against Epic Games Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary.

The firm is representing the parents of two minors that they say are highly dependent on the game.

It is inviting those concerned to contact its head office in Montreal.

The most recent release of the game, Fortnite Battle Royale, has drawn more than 125 million players worldwide.

Calex Légal is a firm that specializes in class-action lawsuits.