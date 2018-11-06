Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dead at 81

Bernard Landry, the 28th premier of Quebec, from 2001 until 2003, has died.

The 81-year-old had been ill for some time.

Landry took over the leadership of the Parti Québécois when Lucien Bouchard stepped down in 2001, leading the sovereignist party until 2005.

He will be remembered as an influential member of the old guard of Quebec independence movement as the project now passes on to younger generations.

More to come.