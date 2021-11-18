Former Quebec health minister testifying at coroner's inquiry into deaths at long-term care homes

The first provincial health minister to oversee the COVID-19 pandemic has testified during a coroner's inquiry into deaths that she and the province's premier had received a briefing, warning of the virus's potential impact, that she found "shocking."

The inquiry is looking into the thousands of deaths that occurred in the province's long-term care homes.

The former Quebec health minister is the only elected official who will testify before the inquiry, where she's being forced to defend the province's preparations for the first wave.

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, McCann was replaced as health minister by Christian Dubé. She is now the province's higher education minister.

During her testimony, Danielle McCann told coroner Géhane Kamel she and Premier François Legault were briefed on March 9, 2020 — four days before the province declared a state of emergency.

At the beginning of her testimony McCann told coroner Géhane Kamel that the inquiry's work was 'very important' and that she would answer all questions.

McCann said the province began preparing for COVID-19 in late January 2020, but it was the March briefing with Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, that significantly accelerated preparations.

When Kamel asked McCann who was responsible for preparing long-term care homes (CHSLDs) for the pandemic, the former health minister said it was the CEOs of local health agencies.

This is a developing story. More to come.