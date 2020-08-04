Former Montrealer killed in deadly explosion in Beirut

A former Montreal resident is confirmed to be among the dead following today's explosion in Lebanon.

Nazar Najarian was one of the victims who died in the blast. (Nazar Najarian/Facebook)

Nazar Najarian, a businessman, moved back to Lebanon two years ago.

He was in his office when a huge explosion near the centre of Beirut sent shockwaves through the city, flattening port installations and shattering windows in buildings, his son confirmed to CBC News.

Aref Salem, a city councillor for the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent and a friend of the family, also confirmed Najarian's death.

More than 60 people died in the blast and thousands more were injured.

Najarian was Secretary General of Lebanon's Christian Kataeb Party.