Former Montrealer killed in deadly explosion in Beirut
Former Montrealer Nazar Najarian was in his office when he was killed by a huge explosion near the centre of Beirut, Lebanon.
Former Montrealer Nazar Najarian was in his office when he was killed by a huge explosion Tuesday
A former Montreal resident is confirmed to be among the dead following today's explosion in Lebanon.
Nazar Najarian, a businessman, moved back to Lebanon two years ago.
He was in his office when a huge explosion near the centre of Beirut sent shockwaves through the city, flattening port installations and shattering windows in buildings, his son confirmed to CBC News.
Aref Salem, a city councillor for the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent and a friend of the family, also confirmed Najarian's death.
More than 60 people died in the blast and thousands more were injured.
Najarian was Secretary General of Lebanon's Christian Kataeb Party.