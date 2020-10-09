Sylvie D'Amours out as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, replaced by former member of Montreal police

Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister is set to be removed from her post, nearly two weeks after a video captured staff at a Joliette, Que., hospital hurling insults at an Atikamekw woman as she lay dying.

The death of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, heightened criticism that Sylvie D'Amours had failed to address the discrimination facing Indigenous people in the province.

Ian Lafrenière, a member of the Coalition Avenir Québec government and a former Montreal police inspector, will replace D'Amours in the position, Radio-Canada has confirmed.

The change was first reported by the Journal de Montréal.

D'Amours has faced repeated criticism for the province's inaction since the Viens report, the result of a provincial inquiry, was made public a year ago.

The report documented discrimination Indigenous people face when receiving public services and laid out 142 recommendations, including several regarding discrimination in access to health-care services.

The province has so far failed to act on the bulk of the recommendations. D'Amours said earlier this month she had a plan in place to address 51.

Sylvie D'Amours has faced criticism for failing to act on the Viens report. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Lafrenière, elected in 2018, is the former head of communications at Montreal police, an organization that has had its own problems with racial profiling and discrimination.

A report from three independent researchers released last year found systemic bias in street checks done by Montreal police.

According to that report, Indigenous women were particularly overrepresented and were 11 times more likely to be stopped by police than white women.

Since Echaquan's death, calls were renewed for Legault to acknowledge systemic racism, but the premier has continued repeatedly to deny its presence in the province.

But Legault said earlier this week he is committed to making changes in the province to avoid another tragedy like the one suffered by Echaquan.

"We must not be afraid to say it; the Quebec public service has failed in its duty to Madame Echaquan," Legault said.