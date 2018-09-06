Former member of Mission L'Esprit-Saint accused of sexual assaults dating back to 1960s

Laval police have arrested a 73-year-old man believed to have sexually assaulted minors in his religious community for decades.

Antoine Trudeau was arrested in June and was released with a promise to appear in court, which he did Wednesday.

Now, police are hoping to speak with more victims and are encouraging them to file complaints. Trudeau belonged to the Mission of the Holy Spirit, or Mission de L'Esprit-Saint in French, a Quebec religious movement.

They say their investigation revealed alleged crimes dating back to the 1960s and which lasted more than 20 years.

"The victims he targeted were mainly minors in his entourage," a Laval police news release said.

Trudeau's next court appearance has been set for Nov. 7.