Veteran investigative reporter tapped to help Indigenous people in Quebec get answers about missing loved ones

Anne Panasuk, a former Radio-Canada journalist who has worked extensively with First Nations communities in Quebec, says she couldn't pass up the opportunity to work as a special advisor to help Indigenous families seek closure on loved ones who went missing in the province's health-care system.

"We hit a wall," she said, speaking of the time she spent digging for clues about missing family members in several Atikamekw and Innu First Nations.

"We need more tools, to open medical archives and access religious documents, just to help families find some dignity, to find out what happened to their children."

Guy Mesténapéo, Chief of the Innu community of Pakuashipi on Quebec's North Shore, and Viviane Echaquan Niquay, of the Atikamekw community of Manawan, north of Mont Tremblant, were both at the National Assembly in Quebec City for today's announcement.

They both said they're grateful that someone with a connection to their communities was appointed in the new role and said Panasuk has shown that she truly cares about Indigenous people and communities.

Panasuk says she will use new legislation to pursue the research.

Bill 79, adopted on Thursday, June 3, is a law that allows Indigenous families in Quebec to get information about children who went missing between the 1950s and 1990s after being taken to receive medical care.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière said he would also consider leaning on Panasuk's experience and expertise for other Indigenous portfolios and said he will soon make an announcement on how Quebec will tackle the history of its residential schools.