Former construction boss Tony Accurso appeals verdict, sentence in Laval fraud trial

Tony Accurso's lawyers filed an appeal Thursday, just a few hours after the former construction boss was sentenced to four years behind bars.

He was found guilty on all five counts in his Laval fraud and corruption trial last week, and is now appealing the verdict and sentence.

Accurso , 66, has requested he be released from custody while he waits for his appeal to be heard, in order to support his four children. He's offered $50,000 bail, and his son and friend have offered $75,000 and $25,000 respectively.

The request should be heard by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, according to Marc Labelle, Accurso's lawyer.

Accurso was accused of being part of a system of corruption that eliminated all competition for municipal contracts in Laval between 1996 and 2010.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit acts of corruption, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud of over $5,000, municipal corruption and aiding in a breach of trust.