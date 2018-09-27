Former Concordia Stingers coach walking to raise money — despite suffering stroke 3 years ago

The last three years haven't been easy for Les Lawton.

He was the bench boss of the Concordia women's hockey team for 34 years, but in 2015 he stepped down after suffering a stroke.

Though his stroke affected his ability to walk, he wasn't sidelined for long. On Friday, he will be front and centre at the Concordia Shuffle, the university's annual charity walkathon.

"I've been practising for it by walking 15 kilometres a day," he said.

Last year, he walked the 6.5 kilometres from the downtown Sir George Williams campus to the Loyola campus with the aid of a walker. He raised $4,000.

This year, he's planning on doing the walk only with the help of a cane — and his fundraising goal is $7,500.

The annual Concordia Shuffle raises money for student scholarships and bursaries.

Les Lawton coached the Concordia Stingers for 34 years before his stroke in 2015. (Mallory Lawton)

'He got right back up'

Julie Chu has since taken over his position, with Lawton now serving as the team's special advisor.

"The passion that he has is so infectious. That's what makes Les so loved around Concordia, and not just in the athletics department," Chu said.

Devon Thompson is one of the few remaining players who was on the team when Lawton was the head coach and continues to be amazed by his progress.

"What he went through was tragic and heartbreaking, but there was never a day he let anyone feel bad for him. He got right back up, and to see how far he's come is inspiring," she said.

Lawton was one of the most successful coaches in women's collegiate hockey. He coached the Stingers to two national titles and 15 Quebec championships and has a coaching record of more than 1,000 wins.

He's had success at the international level as well, coaching Team Canada to gold at the 1994 IIHF Women's World Championships.

The women's hockey team won't be able to greet him at the finish line this year, as the team is playing an exhibition game against Providence College.

But there will still be tons of support for the man who continues to overcome adversity while wearing a smile.

The Concordia Shuffle takes place on Friday, Sept. 28, at 12:30 p.m. beginning at the EV Atrium (1515 Ste-Catherine Street West).