'I hope no elected official ever has to go through what I did': Former borough mayor wins court case

Sue Montgomery is celebrating her victory against Quebec's Municipal Commission, after the Superior Court of Quebec ruled in her favour on Friday.

Judge Alexander Pless sided with the former mayor of the Montreal borough Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, saying in his decision that a reasonable observer would conclude the commission was influenced by the city of Montreal when it should be neutral.

The commission suspended Montgomery for 120 days without pay last July, after finding her guilty of 11 ethics violations.

Montgomery challenged the two decisions in court, arguing that the commission was biased and had made several procedural errors. Quebec's Superior Court agreed to hear her case in October and to postpone the suspension until after the 2021 municipal elections.

In a statement shared with the CBC, Montgomery said Friday's ruling "shows beyond any doubt" that the city and the commission colluded against her.

"Their actions absolutely cost me to lose the election and caused me great personal pain," she said. "I hope no elected official ever has to go through what I did."

The former mayor sought re-election last September but lost to Gracia Kasoki Katahwa . She came in fourth place with less than 10 per cent of the votes, and none of her candidates were elected.

She ran under her own municipal party , Courage, which she created after Montreal mayor Valérie Plante kicked her out of Projet Montréal.

Montgomery suing for defamation

Even though Montgomery is no longer in power, judge Pless ruled that the case was still relevant because it had an impact on her reputation.

The former mayor said she is planning to sue the city of Montreal, Plante, and the city's comptroller general Alan Bond, for defamation.

"This coordinated attack on my reputation hurt me personally and professionally," she said in the statement.

Plante's press secretary Catherine Cadotte declined the CBC's request for comment, saying the ruling was about the commission.

The commission told Radio-Canada it would not comment either, saying in an email that it needed to familiarize itself with the court's decision and analyze it first.

Montgomery said she hopes this ruling will set a precedent for other politicians who find themselves in a similar situation as she was in.