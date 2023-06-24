Quebec Public Security Ministry warns forest fires could worsen

Current weather conditions could worsen forest fires in Quebec and spark new ones, the Minister of Public Security announced Saturday morning.

The flammability index — or risk of burning — varies between "very high" and "extreme" in several parts of the province, the ministry said in a statement. Low levels of precipitation and an increase in temperature have increased the risk of forest fires.

Several regions are currently under close surveillance including Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the North Shore, northern Quebec and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Quebec's forest fire agency, SOPFEU, is currently fighting 81 fires in the province, 25 of which are out of control. The agency says it is prioritizing 43 fires at the moment.

Several municipalities have had to evacuate in the last few days, including some sectors of the northwestern city of Senneterre. It ordered the evacuation of 60 cottages in a rural area, around 30 kilometres north of the city centre Friday afternoon.

Later that day, evacuation orders were also issued for certain sectors of Beaucanton, Val-Paradis and Lac Pajegasque in the northwestern parts of the province.

Over 3,800 Cree residents of Mistissini, northeast of Chibougamau, were also forced to leave their community Friday morning before making their way to Saguenay.

Rain expected in Lebel-sur-Quévillon

Additionally, an evacuation was ordered in Lebel-sur-Quévillon Thursday evening after two fires threatened one of two roads connecting the municipality to the rest of the province.

The municipality's mayor, Guy Lafrenière, said in a video published on Facebook Saturday morning that one of those fires — fire 256 — was "stable." He added that over the last couple of days, SOPFEU has been working to redirect the trajectory of the second fire, burning east of the municipality.

"Smoke conditions in the city will continue to be intense, the weather forecast tells us temperatures will also be very high today," said Lafrenière.

He says he's hopeful that precipitation over Lebel-sur-Quévillon, expected by Tuesday or Wednesday, will allow him to give residents some good news soon.

New evacuation orders are not expected in Senneterre over the next couple of days, said the municipality's emergency coordinator Marilyne Fournier during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

"I can't guarantee there won't be evacuations but it's not on our radar at the moment," she said.

Senneterre mayor Nathalie Ann Pelchat also spoke Saturday saying that the air quality was "really bad" and that residents should stay indoors. She also reminded them of the fire ban that's currently in place by SOPFEU and suggested that anyone who wishes to celebrate the Fête nationale should do so from the safety of their homes.

Smog warning

Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued several smog warnings, and air quality statements for most regions in Quebec except for those areas along the St. Lawrence valley.

"A plume of fine particles at high to very high concentrations will maintain its trajectory, affecting regions on the North Shore, in Gaspésie, northern Quebec, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Terres-cries-de-la-Baie-James," said Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel Saturday morning.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke," said Environment Canada in its smog warnings.

The federal agency recommends people reduce their level of activity if they experience discomfort while breathing, wear a mask such as a N95 mask and reduce other sources of air pollution indoors.

People with lung diseases like asthma or heart conditions, elderly people, children, pregnant women and people working outdoors may experience stronger impact from the forest fire smoke on their health, says Environment Canada.