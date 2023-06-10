Most of the fires in eastern Quebec contained while situation stabilizes across the province

Forest fires are stabilizing across Quebec with most of the fires burning in the east now under control, according to the province's forest fire agency.

"For the weekend, we can say it's going well," said a spokesperson for SOPFEU, Stéphane Caron.

He says some fires continue to burn out of control in the central and eastern parts of the province, notably around Mistissini, Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Normétal, but adds that those fires haven't worsened due to favourable weather conditions.

The team of French firefighters that touched down in Canada Thursday will be deployed today throughout central Quebec while fire fighters from New Brunswick will continue to concentrate their efforts in the east near Normétal in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

During a news conference Friday, Forestry Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina said the objective over the next few days is to contain the fires as much as possible and use the extra support from abroad to address those fires which have been burning freely.

"The sprinting phase is over we're now in the marathon phase," she said.

As of Saturday morning, there are 133 fires burning in Quebec affecting over 900,000 hectares.

According to SOPFEU, the fires are expected to intensify Monday after a long period of dryness.

"We have to get through Monday. After that we'll start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Caron.

He says SOPFEU hopes the rain forecasted Tuesday will be significant enough to help contain the fires.

Quebec's Public Security Minister François Bonnardel is expected to give a provincial update on the fires Saturday morning. Officials in Abitibi-Ouest in Northwest Quebec are also expected to speak in a separate briefing.