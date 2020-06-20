Forest fire burning northeast of Lac Saint-Jean headed toward major Hydro plant

Firefighters with Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) are battling a major forest fire northeast of Lac Saint-Jean.

The fire has already raged across 58,000 hectares of land and is now headed toward Pipmuacan Reservoir, between the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord regions, where there are dozens of cottages, homes, and hunting and fishing camps.

It is also closing in on the Peribonka Hydro-Québec station, which serves nearly 85,000 people across the province.

SOPFEU said it is taking special measures to protect the station.

The agency had 49 firefighters on the ground Saturday, trying to keep the fire under control and evaluating the situation.

According to SOPFEU, the fire started in the Chute-des-Passes area on Tuesday and shows no signs of slowing down. Wind directions and the hot and dry temperatures in the area have made it a challenge to put out.

Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks caled for the evacuation of the area Friday afternoon. It has also restricted access to the forest and set up road blocks in the region.

In a Tweet Friday evening, Premier François Legault said the Quebec government is following the situation closely.

"SOPFEU has been deployed and are trying to control the situation but it remains difficult. Our priority: the safety of Quebecers in nearby areas," Legault wrote.

It's believed recreational activity in the region started the fire. With a heat warning in effect for most of southern Quebec until Tuesday, SOPFEU has issued a ban on open fires for much of the province.

"We're asking the population to be careful because nearly 75 per cent of forest fires could be avoided every year," said spokesperson Josée Poitras.