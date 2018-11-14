Forensic examination of hyperbaric chamber under scrutiny at Adele Sorella's murder trial

A second police forensics expert called in to comb through the home of Adele Sorella after the deaths of Sorella's daughters took the witness box today, the third day of the 52-year-old woman's trial on two charges of first-degree murder.

Laval police Const. Manon Sauvageau was one of the two investigators who spent days photographing and documenting potential pieces of evidence from the home after Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8, were found dead there on March 31, 2009.

Sauvageau told the jury that she assisted her colleague Éric Coïa in taking photos of the crime scene.

Sauvageau, who is a specialist in the search for fibres, also investigated a key piece of evidence weeks later.

On May 19, she assisted a lab expert at Laval police headquarters in examining a hyperbaric chamber that had been seized from the Sorella home.

Sauvageau testified that the chamber was set on a wood palette, wrapped on the outside with large plastic wrap to hold the various parts together. It had been transported on a hand cart from the exhibits warehouse to the forensics examination area.

The hyperbaric chamber was found in an upstairs room of the Sorella home in Laval, after the defendants' daughters were found dead. (Court exhibit)

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Pierre Poupart, Sauvageau said moving that chamber meant part of that transport took place outdoors.

She said she took more photos of the chamber, including pictures of hairs, and what appeared to be stains, on the outside of the chamber. She then removed the hairs and packaged them as potential exhibits.

Sauvageau said she removed the hairs so they would not fall inside the chamber once it was opened and contaminate the interior. She said she was not aware if those hairs were later sent for examination.

"Did you remove anything that could have provided more complete protection of the chamber before starting your work?" asked Poupart.

Sauvageau said she did not remove any other wrapping. She said the chamber had been stored in that state.

"Were you bothered by the fact it was not covered the whole time until May 19?" he asked.

Sauvageau replied she worked with what she had.

She told the jury that it wasn't necessarily the case that the exterior of the chamber should have been covered. That would have depended on what sort of expert examination was required.

Earlier, Poupart asked Sauvageau if she was aware that the hyperbaric chamber had been transported to the police exhibits warehouse by Laval city workers.

Sauvageau said she did not know who transported the item.

Superior Court Justice Sophie Bourque stepped in at that point to tell the jurors that Poupart's question alone did not constitute evidence.

"With Madame Sauvageau's response, you have no evidence as to who transported the chamber," said Bourque.

Sauvageau's testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.