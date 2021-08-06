Quebec signs deal with Ottawa to allow more temporary foreign workers in province
20% more temporary foreign workers in province to work low-wage jobs.
Quebec has reached a deal with Ottawa that will allow up to 20 per cent more temporary foreign workers in the province to work in low-wage jobs.
The federal government announced the pilot project today in a news release, saying it will run until Dec. 31, 2023.
Ottawa says the agreement also allows an extra 7,000 annual work permits to be given to people to whom the Quebec government has issued a Certificat de Sélection du Québec, which is required in order to become a permanent resident in the province.
A major employers' association called the Conseil du patronat du Québec welcomed the deal today, saying it will help alleviate the labour shortage in the province.
It says the federal government's temporary foreign workers program carries many restrictions that are not adapted to the country's labour market.
Quebec's unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent in July.
