COVID-19 outbreak affects third of temporary foreign workers on Quebec farm

A total of 18 out of 49 temporary workers housed on a farm in Quebec's Montérégie region have tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected workers, who mostly come from Guatemala and Mexico, have all been isolated.

Now Vegpro International, one of the largest vegetable producers in the country, is slamming Quebec public health for failing to respond quickly to concerns after the first case was detected on May 28.

The company, which distributes produce across Canada and the northeastern United States, says it launched an investigation after discovering the case of a Guatemalan worker who had lived there for a year and who had symptoms, Radio-Canada's Enquête has learned.

It was still unclear on Wednesday how the worker had been infected.

Shared living space contributes to transmission

The company says the first infected worker lived in a housing complex with other workers, sharing common areas.

Given the risk, Gerry Van Winden, president and CEO of Vegpro International, said his company asked public health for help mitigating the spread.

"We must pay special attention to this type of housing where workers live, to avoid major cases of contamination, because there's no doubt the places are at risk," Van Winden said.

He said public health denied his request for help, so he hired a private nurse and began reorganizing his farm to create hot, neutral and cold zones much like hospitals and long-term care homes.

The task was made more challenging by the fact that the workers do not speak French, he said.

The temporary foriegn workers were housed in buildings with common living space. (Radio-Canada)

The nurse he hired, Geneviève Frenette, said she's able to get by in Spanish as she visits the isolated workers every day to follow up. Her presence helps reassure the workers, she said.

After Enquête contacted public health for an explanation, the agency said a mobile unit will be sent to the site on Thursday to test 15 other potentially infected workers.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has considerably slowed down production operations at Vegpro International, which is still waiting for new workers from Mexico.

Those replacement workers will also have to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving to assure they are not infected with COVID-19.

Temporary worker shortage

Between 50,000 and 60,000 foreign workers come to Canada to work in the agriculture and food sector each year, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

So far this year, about 30,000 have arrived.

This trend is reflected in Quebec, which received about half of its expected foreign workers, according to the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA).

Earlier this spring, Quebec Premier François Legault urged Quebecers who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis to look for employment on farms.

In April, Quebec put forward a $42.6 million package to support the province's agricultural sector, which was expected to have a shortfall of 8,000 temporary foreign workers this season due to the pandemic.

The hope was to recruit about 8,500 out-of-work Quebecers and students and train them to work in the fields.

But despite those efforts, many farms remain understaffed.