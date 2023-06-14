More firefighters from abroad arrive to help Canada battle wildfires

More firefighters from abroad are expected to arrive Wednesday to help battle Canada's worst wildfire season of the 21st century.

Quebec's public safety minister says more reinforcements are to come from Portugal and Spain.

François Bonnardel said Tuesday the fire effort has also been bolstered by the arrival this week of two contingents of firefighters from the United States.

Storms across the country could bring much needed rain, but meteorologists say it's not enough to stop the wildfire threat.

A rainy forecast in Quebec was bringing hope for progress in battling the fires, as more than 7,200 people remained out of their homes due to fires.

Rain is also in the forecast for a large portion of Western Canada, but thunderstorms and a risk of lightning come along with it.

About 14,000 people remained out of their homes in Alberta.