Ford, Legault to discuss elimination of Ontario's French Language commissioner

Quebec Premier François Legault says he will bring up Doug Ford's decision to cut services for Ontario's French-speaking population when the two meet at Queen's Park in Toronto this morning.

Ford's decision could drive a wedge between the two right-of-centre premiers who had seemed destined to become allies against the federal Liberal government.

"I want French in Ontario to be protected as much as possible," Legault said.

Ford's decision was criticized by other Canadian politicians over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented Sunday morning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Papua New Guinea, saying he was "deeply disappointed."

"The protection of official language minorities, the French language, French communities across our country is something that is extremely important to me and to my government," Trudeau said.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he will bring up Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to cut Ontario's Office of the French Language Services Commissioner when the two meet on Monday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter Saturday night to voice her concern over Ford's decision.

"When I studied in North Bay in Northern Ontario many years ago, I discovered a strong and vibrant Franco-Ontarian community," Plante wrote.

"Services in French are essential to ensure respect and dignity for all Ontarians."

Cost-cutting measure

Ford announced Thursday he was abolishing Ontario's Office of the French Language Services Commissioner as a cost-cutting measure.

The office ensures Ontario's more than 600,000 francophones are able to access services and support in French, and that the French Language Services Act is followed.

The dismantling of the office is a cost-cutting measure to deal with Ontario's deficit, government officials say. Its work is to be folded into the Ontario ombudsman's office.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume also reacted to the cut.

"[Franco-Ontarians] really do not deserve this … It's really petty," he told reporters.