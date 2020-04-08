Man accused of running over Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke, Que., released on bail

The man alleged to have run over a Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke, Que., has been released on bail under strict conditions, while police continue to investigate the case.

Nacime Kouddar, 25, appeared in court Wednesday to face several charges, including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

The guard, Philippe Jean, a 35-year-old father of five, remains in critical condition with a head injury after he was injured in the parking lot of the store last Saturday.

Kouddar was allegedly involved in an altercation with Jean after being told he could not go into the store with his partner because Walmart was only letting in one person per vehicle.

He is alleged to have grown frustrated and later returned to the shopping centre, running Jean over with his car in the parking lot.

The man's lawyer, Kim Dingman, said surveillance video from that night shows there is more to the story than what has been reported to date.

"It's going to bring a whole new perspective," Dingman said Tuesday.

The video was not presented in court Wednesday.

A crowdfunding campaign for Jean's family was put on hold after several donors asked for more details about what actually happened.

More than $150,000 has been raised, but Aurélien Hallade, who launched the campaign, said donors will have the option of being reimbursed once more facts emerge about the incident.

Kouddar's next court date is Aug. 3.