Ground beef from Laval butcher recalled

Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) has issued a product recall for ground beef sold at a Laval butcher's shop after the products were potentially contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The recalled products from Boucherie la Supérieure on Cosmodôme Avenue were packaged on July 6, and were sold only at the store.

MAPAQ said there have been no reported illnesses so far.

Anyone who still has the beef should return it to the store or throw it out, according to the ministry.

It says that if the beef was cooked thoroughly in a spaghetti sauce or shepherd's pie, the bacteria would have been destroyed by the heat.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, should see a doctor immediately as E. coli infections can lead to serious illness or death.

Symptoms of E. coli infections include diarrhea and abdominal pain as well as blood in stool. They usually appear two to 10 days after eating contaminated food. Nausea, vomiting and fever are also associated with an infection.



Most symptoms go away within five to 10 days.