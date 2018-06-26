Food banks around Montreal calling for donations during slow summer season

Summer can be a slow season for donations to food banks, prompting many in Montreal to ask for more.

This year, the high number of asylum seekers settling on and around the island is shining a spotlight on the lack of food, according to some organizers.

Organizers at On Rock, a community organization in Pierrefonds, have been using their Facebook page to notify people that they're short on food and ask them to bring what they can.

"Usually sometime during the summer, late spring, it gets tighter," said Kim Reid, On Rock's founder and president.

Summer holidays mean fewer people around and fewer food drives, but there are still people who bring a box of groceries every couple of weeks, Reid said.

"But when you're trying to take care of 250 families ... it's just not enough."

He said the number of asylum seekers coming into the city is affecting operations. The organization tries to do what it can, he says, providing families with food in an "emergency box."

"But there's no sustained support," Reid said. "We just don't have enough."

Many families are on a waiting list to get food, and with more asylum seekers expected to come into Canada this summer, Reid says he's concerned.

"They get here, and a family of four gets about $1,000 a month, and they're arriving with nothing," Reid said.

He added that they need housing, furniture, clothes and food.

"Now we only do food, so that's the only way we can help people," Reid said.

Here are some local food banks you can help out this summer: