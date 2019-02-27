Want to support Montreal food banks? Give time, cash or nutritious food

When it comes to donating to Montreal food banks, it's not just a matter of hoeing dusty cans and boxes out from the back of the pantry.

It's important to pay attention to the expiration date, make sure the packaging isn't damaged and to consider nutrition value before dropping anything off at a community organization.

But the reality is, Moisson Montréal director Richard Daneau said financial donations go much further than canned goods.

"The social impact that you have when you push money toward the food bank instead of foodstuffs is 15 times bigger," said Daneau.

"With every dollar that we get, we are able to give more than $15 of food."

Moisson Montréal is a non-profit organization that distributes donated food to roughly 250 community agencies across the Island of Montreal, including collective kitchens, women's shelters and smaller food banks.

The organization relies heavily on volunteers to keep operations running smoothly, said Daneau. He encourages people to donate their time when possible.

If not, he said money keeps the operation running smoothly.

Last year, the food bank — the largest in Canada — was able to distribute $85 million in food while spending only $5.5 million on operating expenses.

Only one per cent of its budget goes to administrative costs, but there are expenses in picking up and delivering foods across the island, he said.

Prefer to give food? Make it healthy

On the other hand, some people prefer to give food and that is welcomed as well. It's important, however, to donate healthy, nonperishable options, Daneau said.

Moisson Montréal needs unexpired foods such as pasta and rice. Proteins are also encouraged along with cooking ingredients, such as flour, spices and oils.

"Feeding people is one part of the story. Providing them with good foods that they could nourish good eating habits, for example, is another side of the story," said Daneau.

Certainly, damaged or expired goods aren't welcome.

"If it's no good for you, it's no good for somebody who is lacking money to buy food," he said.

"We take pride at Moisson Montréal in saying that everything we give, we would eat without any problems or concerns."

High-quality food wanted

The goal is to provide high-quality, nutritious food, with up to 25 per cent being fresh fruits and vegetables. But that doesn't mean residents should be heading down to the organization's warehouse with leafy greens or bags of oranges, Daneau said.

Large-scale donations of fruits, vegetables and meats are made by grocers and farmers, he said. Otherwise, it's too difficult to deal with small-scale, one-time donations of perishable goods from individuals.

Food banks don't really need junk food either.

"It's always fun to get crackers and chips and stuff like that, but if we want to really give them the means to raise up, we must provide substantial foods," said Daneau.

"Whenever we do a food drive, we try to pass the message that proteins, like tuna or peanut butter, anything that is consistent, [are needed] to support the people."