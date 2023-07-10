Montreal Foo Fighters fans get ready for group's intimate show at Verdun Auditorium

There's a buzz in Montreal's Verdun borough, as superfans of the Foo Fighters are expected to gather to catch a glimpse of the band, hours before their highly anticipated show at an unlikely venue.

The Foo Fighters shocked fans when they tweeted late last month about adding a stop at the Verdun Auditorium, which has a capacity of about 4,100 seats. Tickets went on sale the next day and sold out within minutes.

But this isn't the first time Verdun has embraced lead singer Dave Grohl.

The auditorium welcomed Nirvana on Nov. 2, 1993 — the group's last concert in Montreal before frontman Kurt Cobain died.

In preparation for the homecoming, Wellington Street was embellished over the weekend with a "Welcome back Foo Fighters" sign.

Fans will be treated to a show in an unusually intimate setting, considering the band is used to playing sold-out stadium shows and major events, including the Festival d'été de Québec on Saturday.

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl performs Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ). (Karoline Boucher/The Canadian Press)

'Once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, says opening act

Further pulling at Montrealers' heartstrings, the American band hand-picked local, all-female, rock trio Les Shirley as its opening act.

Lead singer Raphaëlle Chouinard said the chance to open for the Foo Fighters is an honour and also feels like it "could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

She added the band hasn't fully processed that it can count the Foo Fighters among its fans.

Les Shirley, a Quebec-based, all-female rock trio, played at festivals in Sherbrooke, Cowansville and Quebec City, leading up to Monday's set during the Foo Fighters show. ( Les Shirley/Facebook )

Chouinard said that when bassist Sarah Dion first saw a message titled "Foo Fighters" addressed to the trio on music distribution platform Bandcamp, the musicians thought it was a scam.

But Chouinard insisted that they follow up in case there was even a "one per cent chance" that it was the real deal.

Her curiosity paid off.

"I remember talking on the phone and hardly believing this and shaking," Chouinard said, describing a conversation with a member of the Foo Fighters' management team.

"We're just another rock band. Just another power trio," she jested.

The local band is fresh off performing at festivals in Quebec City, Sherbrooke and Cowansville — shows the members consider to be career highlights in their young careers.

The band feels ready for what Chouinard calls a "larger-than-life" set with the Foo Fighters in Verdun on Monday.

"It's like 30 minutes from our house," she said. "It's going to be an amazing day."

The Foo Fighters will finish up the Canadian leg of their tour at Ottawa's Bluesfest on July 12.