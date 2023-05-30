Flu vaccine to remain free in Quebec

Quebec's health ministry announced that the flu shot will stay free for anyone who wants it this fall.

The decision was made to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases during periods of high transmission and curb the clogging of emergency rooms.

The health ministry is also hoping to improve equity and accessibility of health services, it said in a news release.

"It is very good news for the population that we are offering the vaccine for free. We are taking a concrete step in prevention," said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

"By helping to prevent complications, this vaccine will benefit both patients and front-line teams in the field."

The health authority highly recommends the vaccine for people over 75 years old, those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, healthcare workers, families of children under six months old and caretakers.

People can book their shot through Clic Santé, but many pharmacies and private clinics also offer the influenza vaccine.