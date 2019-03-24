Florida police arrest suspect in double homicide of Quebec couple

Florida police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of two Quebec seniors in March.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that they caught the suspect, a 28-year-old man, after he had a "violent encounter involving an elderly male victim robbed at an ATM."

They say forensic evidence placed the suspect at the crime scene.

The couple was found dead inside their mobile home in Pompano Beach, Fla., on March 22.

Marc Gagné, 80, and Rita Fortin, 78, were from Saint-Côme-Linière, Que., about 100 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

The suspect remains in jail. Police say he has a history of burglaries and grand theft and had been released from prison in February after serving a seven-year sentence.