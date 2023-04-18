200 residents of Floralies long-term care homes in Montreal to be relocated

The West Island Health authority has started moving 200 residents out of two long term care homes.

Workers and residents at the Floralies LaSalle and Floralies Lachine homes, which were the subject of an investigation into allegations of abuse last year, learned about the move on Monday.

The move was "necessary to ensure the well-being, health and safety of the residents," Jean-François Miron, executive director of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and the temporary administrator of the homes, said in a news release on Monday.

The decision comes months after both homes were put under provincial trusteeship last September and a streptococcus A outbreak left at least six people dead.

The CIUSSS will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The management of the residences said in a statement they were shocked by the announcement. They called the situation "very worrisome" given the impact the move would have on residents.

"For many seniors, the Floralies residences are the last residence of their life," reads the statement. "They are now being told that they will be uprooted, against their will, which considerably changes their life choices."

Throughout the move, each resident will be paired with a worker to identify their needs and to answer their questions and concerns, according to the regional health board.

The board also said on-site psychosocial assistance would be available at all times for residents in need.

In August 2022, the Health Ministry launched an investigation into abuse allegations at Floralies LaSalle and Floralies Lachine.

A report by former Quebec City regional health board CEO Michel Delamarre produced 21 recommendations after concluding the health boards overseeing Floralies LaSalle and Floralies Lachine had failed to act soon enough.