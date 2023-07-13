Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Flooding, road closures spread across Montreal in storm aftermath

As fears of a tornado in the Montreal area subsided Thursday afternoon and the torrential downpour abated, the city has been wading through some of its aftermath, with flooded homes and underpasses, and closed roads. 

A wall of ominous clouds advanced over the city. Then a torrential downpour caused flooding and sewer overflow

Verity Stevenson · CBC News ·
A woman in caught in heavy rainfall as she crosses an intersection with several flooded underpasses. An orange construction cone is placed in the middle of one of them.
Roads and underpasses were closed in Montreal as a torrential downpour caused flooding and sewers to overflow in several areas. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

As fears of a tornado in the Montreal area subsided Thursday afternoon and the dramatic rainfall abated, the city began wading through some of its aftermath, with flooded homes and underpasses, and closed roads. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported that between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain fell over the city in the space of a couple hours, calling it a torrential downpour in an assessment of the storm published after 7 p.m.

While Mirabel was confirmed to have experienced a tornado and the federal agency said a funnel cloud was reported in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the city appears to have been spared.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante acknowledged the storm's intensity, saying city crews were working to make sure roads are safe and responding to requests for help. 

"Montreal faced another difficult climatic episode," Plante wrote in a statement on Twitter in the evening. "There are significant accumulations of water in certain streets and arteries, as well as in Metro stations."

Pedestrians walk through a rainstorm Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Montreal.
Pedestrians are caught in a rainstorm Thursday afternoon during rush hour in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

She encouraged residents to call 311 to report issues and to contact 911 in case of emergency. 

6 underpasses closed

The heavy rainfall lasted throughout rush hour and flooding closed several roadways in Montreal, including a portion of Highway 15 — a busy downtown expressway also known as the Décarie — at the height of Jean-Talon Street. 

Residents watched, some from through their car windshields, as walls of ominous clouds obscured the evening sun over the city. Then, the rain hit — hard, lasting more than hour with episodes of lightning and loud thunder.

Water accumulated in underpasses, such as one on a Highway 40 service road near l'Acadie Boulevard, where cars could be seen driving through a pool nearly covering their tires.

Storm clouds move across the sky as Environment Canada issued tornado warnings Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Montreal.
Storm clouds moved across the sky in Montreal by the St. Lawrence River as Environment Canada issued tornado warnings Thursday afternoon. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Highway 20 at Angrignon is closed in both directions because of flooding, Transports Québec tweeted at about 7:15 p.m.

The Centre-Sud neighbourhood was especially affected by flooding, Plante wrote, noting "municipal emergency facilities will be open and ready to welcome you in the neighbourhood if you need them." 

Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson, told CBC News six underpasses were closed at around 6:30 p.m. due to flooding, most of them in central Montreal.

WATCH | Huge low-hanging clouds pass over the city, as seen on our weather cameras:

See the massive storm as it hits Montreal

7 hours ago
Duration 1:00
A large storm system passed over Montreal Thursday afternoon, providing some stunning imagery.

He said the city has received calls for help from residents experiencing flooding and that firefighters were deployed to pump water out from some homes and buildings. 

The storm also caused some sewers to overflow. Last year, the city said it would be investing $300 million over the next decade to build infrastructure capable of draining water and redirecting it from its sewers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Verity Stevenson

Verity Stevenson is a reporter with CBC in Montreal. She has previously worked for the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star in Toronto, and the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now