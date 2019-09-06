Ottawa to spend $50M on flood prevention in communities northwest of Montreal

The federal government has announced funding to help Quebec communities build infrastructure to prevent floods like those they experienced this past spring and in 2017.

The bulk of the money — about $50 million, according to Radio-Canada — is set to go to municipalities on Montreal's North Shore.

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, which experienced the most extensive damage, will receive $20 million, a larger portion to rebuild its dike in time for next spring.

The dike will be 26.5 metres high and five kilometres long.

The rest of the funds will go toward two other infrastructure projects around the Lake of Two Mountains and the Mille Îles River, including renovating the lake's dike and reinforcing water storage, drinking water, sewer and stormwater systems.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Communities says the projects will help prevent flooding in a total of eight communities.

Last week, the Quebec government announced it would be funding 40 per cent of the cost of the three projects, the same portion as the federal government. The municipalities will cover the other 20 per cent.

The announcement comes as the federal government is expected to call the election in the coming weeks.