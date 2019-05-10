Heavy rainfall renews risk of flooding in Quebec

Heavy rainfall in southern and western Quebec has renewed the risk of flooding this weekend.

In Montreal, heavy rainfall began Thursday evening and continued overnight. Forty milimetres of rain is expected by Friday evening.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," Environment Canada said in its warning.

Pierrefonds–Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis wrote on Facebook this morning that officials are monitoring the situation and that it is important that no dikes are dismantled.

The borough has so far been spared the level of damage seen in the flooding of 2017, credited to the preparation work done ahead of this year's flooding.

The city of Lachute, Que., about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal, asked residents to keep their flood protection measures, such as piled sandbags, in place.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said Thursday that the river level could reach new highs this weekend.

Across the province, more than 5,000 homes have flooded this year so far.