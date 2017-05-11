Take homes off provincial flood maps if they're not at risk, West Islanders beg

Itsik Romano's home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro stayed bone-dry last spring, thanks to the borough's extensive underground infrastructure renovations and everything the city did to fend off the rising waters of the Rivière des Prairies.

But because his basement was flooded when sewers backed up three years ago, Romano's neighbourhood is included in the new provincial flood maps — making it impossible for him to get full insurance coverage or a renovation permit, or to sell his home at a decent price.

He's among a group of West Island residents who want their properties taken off those maps since their homes were safe from flooding before 2017 and haven't flooded since.

The group is calling on the City of Montreal to move quickly to install permanent dikes along the river, rather than relying on hastily erected, temporary structures made of water-filled bladders and sandbags as they did last spring.

"We know that if they put those solutions on a permanent basis, we're not going to be flooded," said Romano.

Cities all over the world have been staving off floodwaters for generations by building dikes and using other time-tested techniques, he said, and now it's time for Montreal to do the same.

Borough mayor calls for solutions

Borough Mayor Jim Beis agrees, and he's urging Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to act now rather than spend years talking about possible solutions.

"The meetings that we're having on a very rare basis, we're talking in general terms," said Beis. "The generalities have to stop."

Temporary barriers like this giant bag filled with water were installed in Pierrefonds-Roxboro in the spring of 2019 and proved successful. (Elias Abboud/CBC)

He says it's Plante's responsibility to get the province and federal governments involved and to ensure that property owners whose homes are no longer at risk of flooding now that mitigation measures are in place don't suffer the consequences of having their properties included on flood maps.

Being a waterfront community, he said, it's inevitable that some homes will be on the flood map, but not "everything that's identified on that map has to be there."

Beis said the psychological stress on the community is enormous.

"I can't possibly tell people who have been living here for decades and generations that they have to pack up and leave because we have no idea on how to save their communities when we've done it temporarily," said Beis.

Beis called a news conference for Wednesday morning to discuss the situation. Concerned residents will be there, he said, "and hopefully their message is going to be heard loud and clear."

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis says it is time for Montreal to install permanent dikes and lobby for homes to be taken off the flood maps if they're not at risk. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

Montreal already taking action, Filato says

Coun. Rosannie Filato, the city's executive committee member responsible for public security, says Montreal has been listening to that message all along.

The city has been including Beis in the discussions, and he was even invited to one this coming Thursday, she said.

She said officials are working tirelessly to ensure the island-based city — not just Pierrefonds-Roxboro — is protected from the waters that surround it.

Filato said the city has been in talks with the federal and provincial governments, searching for long-term solutions and working to get homes off the flood maps if they aren't at risk.

Filato said the proof that the city's mitigation efforts have worked is that more than 1,000 buildings were flooded three years ago, but only 110 got wet in 2019.

The municipality of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was one of the harder-hit areas by the spring floods of 2017. (CBC Archives)

Filato said Plante secured $50 million in federal funding this past summer that is being invested in protecting wetlands, a natural defence against flooding. Some of that money has also been invested in pumping stations and similar infrastructure, Filato said.

Several boroughs have requested permanent dikes, she said, but "we need to have a global approach because every dike that is placed in one sector can impact another sector."

That's why the city has been working closely with the provincial government to evaluate the situation, rather than just installing dikes at random.

"We're at a point where we know climate change has these disastrous impacts on our community," said Filato.

She said the city wants citizens to be safe and secure, but it does not want to make hasty decisions that might not be the right ones in the long run.