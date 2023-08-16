2 people missing after floatplane crashes into St. Lawrence River near Quebec City

A search is underway for two people missing after a floatplane crashed into the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 8 p.m., between Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly. Witnesses say the plane nosedived before plunging into the river.

Police, firefighters, the coast guard and a military helicopter worked together Tuesday to try and find the missing people.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), debris was found, but not the aircraft itself or anyone who may have been on it.

SQ divers will be in the water Wednesday morning around 9 a.m to continue the search.