Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

2 people missing after floatplane crashes into St. Lawrence River near Quebec City

The crash happened around 8 p.m., between Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly. Witnesses say the plane nosedived before plunging into the river.

Debris was found Tuesday, but not the aircraft itself

CBC News ·
Paramedics and firefighters on a wharf.
Police, firefighters, the coast guard and a military helicopter worked together Tuesday to try and find the missing people. (Steve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada)

A search is underway for two people missing after a floatplane crashed into the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m., between Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly. Witnesses say the plane nosedived before plunging into the river.

Police, firefighters, the coast guard and a military helicopter worked together Tuesday to try and find the missing people. 

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), debris was found, but not the aircraft itself or anyone who may have been on it.

SQ divers will be in the water Wednesday morning around 9 a.m to continue the search.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now