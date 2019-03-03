Air Canada flight bound for Montreal forced to land in Val d'Or because of unruly passenger

Passengers on Air Canada flight 386 from Winnipeg to Montreal were subject to an unexpected detour Saturday night after their plane were forced to land in Val d'Or, Que., because of an troublesome passenger.

Sûreté du Québec officers were called to the airport just after 6 p.m. to help remove the passenger.

The plane was diverted to Val d'Or ahead of its final destination because the airport serves as an alternate for international and domestic flights, said Julie Turgeon of the Val d'Or airport authority.

SQ officers met the passenger in question on the tarmac and took him to the local police station.

A spokesperson for the SQ said that he was released and is not currently facing any charges.

The flight was finally able to take off again at 7:40 p.m., almost two hours after its unexpected landing. Val d'Or is around 500 kilometres north of Montreal.