Five-year-old dies after Hampstead apartment fire

A five-year-old boy has died after a fire in Hampstead, Que., on New Year's Eve.

His father, 36, remains in critical condition.

The man and the boy were found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital after a fire broke out on Dec. 31 in an apartment building in the west-central Montreal suburb.

Emergency services were alerted about the three-alarm fire at an apartment building on Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Luc at 10:10 p.m. that night.

The fire was under control shortly after midnight.

Police say they believe the cause was accidental and are investigating whether smoke detectors were working.