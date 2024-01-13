5-year-old dies after serious injuries in hotel room near Quebec City

A five-year-old child died after sustaining injuries caused by a Murphy bed at the Village Vacances Valcartier hotel, north of Quebec City.

Provincial police say first responders were called to a hotel on Valcartier Boulevard, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics transported the child to hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared the child dead a soon after.

Because this case involves the death of a child under the age of six, the investigation was automatically transferred to the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, and the police forensics team was also sent to the scene.