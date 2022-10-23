5-alarm fire in Montreal's Sud-Ouest displaces families

Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough overnight.

They were called to the building on Saint-Jacques, near Sainte-Marguerite around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Alain Laflamme, a spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, says when firefighters arrived, they found flames on the first floor of the three-storey greystone.

He says when they entered, they found the floor was full of embers and ridden with holes.

About 150 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the flames, according to Laflamme.

He says they had to evacuate residents from 25 units in the building, and seven families are now under the care of the Red Cross.

None of the residents will be able to return to their apartments. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.