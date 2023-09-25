3 dead after fishing boat sinks near Quebec's Lower North Shore

Three people are dead after a fishing vessel capsized and sank just off La Tabatière, on Quebec's Lower North Shore, Quebec provincial police say. Three others were taken to hospital in Corner Brook, N.L.

The Canadian Coast Guard says the vessel was the 18-metre-long Silver Condor, from Blanc-Sablon, Que. The ship was built in 1983 and rebuilt in 2005.

"It's definitely difficult, it's a small community so any loss affects many people," said Blanc-Sablon Mayor Andrew Etheridge.

He told CBC all six on board were from Blanc-Sablon, and his cousin, a father of three, was among those who died.

A distress signal was received around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. Six ships from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Coast Guard took part in the search. The ship went down about 25 kilometres off shore, in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The cause of the sinking remains unknown, but police believe there was no criminal cause.

A coroner will be assigned to the case, and there will be investigations by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) and Quebec's workplace safety agency, the CNESST.

The TSB said it is still gathering information to determine if an investigation will be warranted.