Fisherman's body found after he was swept away in current off Nun's Island
Man was wearing waders that filled with water when he fell, authorities say
Montreal police and firefighters found the body of a 30-year-old fisherman in the waters of the St. Lawrence River after he was swept away by the current Thursday.
Montreal police say the body was found at around 1 p.m. and the file has been transferred to the coroner.
The search was conducted off Nun's Island, near the intersection of André Prévost and Serge Garant streets, according to fire department spokesman Alain Laflamme.
The 911 call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. after the fisherman, wearing waders and a weighted belt to hold him in place, fell.
The man's spouse was on shore and there were other anglers in the area who witnessed the incident.
Water quickly filled his hip waders and he was carried away by the strong current.
Montreal police and firefighters deployed three boats to search for the man.
