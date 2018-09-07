First-round pick Brady Tkachuk scores twice as Sens beat Habs in rookie game
LAVAL, Que. — First-round draft pick Brady Tkachuk scored twice as the Ottawa Senators' rookie team beat the Montreal Canadiens' rookie squad 4-0 Friday in the first game of a three-day tournament that also features the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Alex Formenton and Christian Jaros also scored for the Senators while goalie Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves for the shutout.
Montreal's Samuel Harvey played the first half of the game, stopping 15-of-18 shots. Stephen Dhillon, in relief, made 15 saves.
There was a scary sight seven minutes into the third period when Ottawa's Jonathan Aspirot hit Montreal's Jake Evans in the head with his stick. Evans spent five minutes lying motionless on the ice before being taken off on a stretcher.
The Canadiens tweeted post-game that "Evans was taken to hospital for further evaluation" and "is conscious and moving his limbs."
Formenton put the Sens on the board at 13:32 of the first period with a short-handed breakaway goal.
Tkachuk doubled Ottawa's lead 54 seconds into the second frame before Jaros made it 3-0 at 10:34 with a one-timer slapshot.
With Ottawa on a 5-on-3 power play, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 18:15.
Ottawa outshot Montreal 33-15.
The three-game camp continues Saturday afternoon when the Senators play the Maple Leafs' rookie team. The final game is Sunday afternoon between Montreal and Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.