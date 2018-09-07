First-round pick Brady Tkachuk scores twice as Sens beat Habs in rookie game

LAVAL, Que. — First-round draft pick Brady Tkachuk scored twice as the Ottawa Senators' rookie team beat the Montreal Canadiens' rookie squad 4-0 Friday in the first game of a three-day tournament that also features the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Alex Formenton and Christian Jaros also scored for the Senators while goalie Filip Gustavsson made 15 saves for the shutout.

Montreal's Samuel Harvey played the first half of the game, stopping 15-of-18 shots. Stephen Dhillon, in relief, made 15 saves.

There was a scary sight seven minutes into the third period when Ottawa's Jonathan Aspirot hit Montreal's Jake Evans in the head with his stick. Evans spent five minutes lying motionless on the ice before being taken off on a stretcher.

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) lies injured after being hit by an Ottawa Senators player during third period NHL Rookie Showdown hockey action in Laval, Que., Friday, September 7, 2018. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The Canadiens tweeted post-game that "Evans was taken to hospital for further evaluation" and "is conscious and moving his limbs."

Formenton put the Sens on the board at 13:32 of the first period with a short-handed breakaway goal.

Tkachuk doubled Ottawa's lead 54 seconds into the second frame before Jaros made it 3-0 at 10:34 with a one-timer slapshot.

With Ottawa on a 5-on-3 power play, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 18:15.

Ottawa outshot Montreal 33-15.

The three-game camp continues Saturday afternoon when the Senators play the Maple Leafs' rookie team. The final game is Sunday afternoon between Montreal and Toronto.