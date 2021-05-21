How reading to children brings me happiness and creates intergenerational bonds

This First Person article is the experience of Helen Fortin, an early literacy advocate in Montreal. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

Friendships and family are the lifeblood of existence, and they are strengthened through cross-generational relationship development. They afford us the opportunity to be better human beings and should be especially sought in this unnerving time of COVID-19.

Let me tell you a story. In 1962, I was six years old and had already developed a penchant for reading. Every day, I would see people coming and going with an array of books into a big building just up the street from where we lived.

I absconded from the house one day and ran up the street, into the building, up to the counter (where this lovely lady with beautiful horn-rimmed glasses stood) and simply said, "May I have a book, please?" She looked at me and chuckled. She went to see her boss, got me a book — and a library card — and then took my hand and walked me home.

She knew I was one of the little Fortin girls from down the street. My mom saw us coming, let us in and she and the lovely lady both read me a story. I was jubilant!

I'm sure my mother wanted to throttle me for going out by myself at that very young age, but with tears in her sharp sky blue Irish eyes and a very proud look on her beautiful face (she had soft porcelain skin and I will never forget the way it felt when she hugged me that day) she read with intent and the gift of an ideal animator.

Even then, she loved my sense of adventure and was happy that this time I brought a book home and not a wounded animal (my siblings and I had a habit of doing this — we also had funerals for those who didn't make it).

Helen and her mother Annie are seen in this photo from 1962. (Submitted by Helen Fortin)

In any case, the moral of this story is that one of the happiest ways of intergenerational connection is through reading to children. Anyone can do it! It is important that everyone be involved in helping parents have access to books, that they understand the importance of reading at least 15 minutes a day to their children and that if they need help to do any of this, every generation can avail themselves to the cause.

Now, I am a volunteer in an online story time project. I see it as a way for our present moment to imitate family ideals, which to me nowadays includes diversity, inclusion and a plethora of varied lifestyles. It also entails respect for wherever we humans fall on life's timeline and the appreciation of elderly wisdom, the fresh new ideas and the wonderful imagination of our youth and the endearing next steps in a child's growth and education.

I'm forever indebted to my parents who nourished my love of books and instilled in me a great deal of confidence and curiosity as a result. My career path was shaped by this passion. My parents both worked outside of the home, raising seven kids on blue-collar salaries; reading to us was a challenge but they carried out the activity with love and a very personal connection. And that, my dear friends, is what life is all about.

Helen is one of the volunteers involved in the Intergenerational Storytime project organized by the English Montreal School Board Spiritual and Community Animation (SCA) Service, Explorations, Gay & Grey Montreal, minibiblioPLUS, and Projet Communautaire de Pierrefonds (PCP). The organizations are all members of the West-end Intergenerational Network (WIN), creating the project in recognition of Quebec's "friendship has no age" day.