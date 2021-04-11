This First Person article is the experience of a woman who works for a community organization in Quebec. CBC has agreed to not publish the author's name. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ. Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and trauma.

I've done my best to repress the events I've survived, hoping that one day, they would be entirely forgotten.

I had convinced myself that if I found other ways to occupy my time and fill my thoughts, I would never have to revisit the place I left behind. When the pandemic brought the world to a halt, it forced me to face my unhealed trauma, and acknowledge that I am a survivor of repeated sexual assaults.

During an assault, many survivors go into a kind of psychological paralysis where their thinking and feeling capacities shut down in order to survive. In a way, I've remained in this state for a number of years. I have been going through the motions, unfeeling and unable to demand more of myself. I avoided thinking about the past, and continued to feel disconnected from my body and feelings. That is until the beginning of the pandemic, when it became clear to me that I could no longer overlook the events I have survived, or ignore the resulting symptoms.

In March of 2020, I was starting a new job at a feminist non-profit. I was working alongside women and non-binary people I deeply admired, and I was putting in extra hours trying to prove myself to my new co-workers. Soon after the pandemic hit, I was laid off and suddenly found myself with more idle time than I knew what to do with. I tried to keep busy, filling my days with books, phone calls with friends and projects at home. But I could only distract myself from my thoughts for so long, before the events I had worked so hard to repress would tear through.

Before the pandemic, I was beginning to notice how certain social situations would leave me feeling faint, sick, or worse, bring me back to a state of paralysis. Crowds, bars, concerts and even small gatherings with friends of friends would make me deeply uncomfortable. I chose to ignore all of my body's signals — increased heart rate, tensing muscles, repeated dissociation and, occasionally, a feeling of immobility.

I knew what was happening, but I couldn't admit it to myself, let alone to those around me. I would tell my friends that I was feeling shy or socially anxious. I don't know if they were convinced, but I succeeded in convincing myself that I was fine, and that these feelings were circumstantial and nothing to be worried about.

I was taking up as little space as I possibly could, having learned to accommodate everybody else at my own expense. It was more socially acceptable for others to cross my boundaries, than it was for me to ask for what I need in order to feel safe.

The pandemic has provided me with a socially acceptable reason to set my own boundaries. This past year, I have been wrestling with many difficult questions. What about pre-pandemic socializing did I miss? What didn't I miss? What was I doing before simply because I felt obliged to do it? What made me uncomfortable? What are my triggers? What do I need in order to feel safe? And how do I communicate these needs to those around me?

By not socializing for a year, I've given my body a break for the very first time. I moved to the country, and now work completely remotely. My social life consists exclusively of video calls and socially distanced walks in the woods. The few times I go out for essentials, strangers have to stay two metres away from me at all times, providing me with a renewed sense of safety.

COVID-19 has forced us to discuss our comfort levels and boundaries in a way that was not normalized in pre-pandemic times. We discuss how we feel about working in person, or attending small, socially distanced gatherings. We prioritize the needs of those in our circles who are immunocompromised, elderly and otherwise high-risk. It's assumed that everyone requires accommodation — we keep our distance, and ask for permission before acting.

As more of the population gets vaccinated and social distance restrictions begin to ease up, I hope that some of the norms of the pandemic — asking for consent and communicating our boundaries with one another — remain in place. I hope we take this time to consider how our gestures are received, and how we might be able to make each other feel safer and more comfortable when we are able to gather again.

