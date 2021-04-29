With COVID-19, we high school students have been through a lot. Schools closed in March 2020 and we never went back to finish the year. The online classes we had at that time were not really helping, and motivation was at an all-time low.

I thought that this year all would go back to normal, but that didn't happen. I pushed through this school year even though it was challenging at times, but I never thought the pandemic would change my college plans, too.

I was completely blindsided when on April 2 at midnight I found out that my application to the health science program at Vanier College got rejected due to "insufficient places." I couldn't believe it. I thought it was either a joke, a mistake or a bad dream. I was in denial because I was so confident in my grades.

All through the year, I was able to maintain marks in the high 80s and low 90s for a general average of 90 per cent. I had worked so hard that it felt unreal my grades were not good enough. I Kept refreshing the page, thinking it would change, but everything stayed the same. I checked again the next morning, still the same. I kept checking the admissions website for the following week after my refusal, still the same.

And a lot of people from my school with grades just as good as mine, if not better, got rejected too.

At that point, nothing made sense anymore. I wasn't sad or mad — I was just in shock. We were all laughing about it because that's just how ridiculous the situation was. The best way I knew how to deal with this was humour. I wanted to laugh rather than cry, so I made a TikTok. Little did I know, there were a lot more people out there who also got rejected than I initially thought.

The question wasn't "why did I get rejected?" anymore. It was "who actually got accepted?"

People had many theories about what was happening, some related to the pandemic, and some not. (Vanier College told CBC News that applications are up, and current students need more time to finish their programs.)

Whether or not any of those theories are true, I still think that "not enough spots" isn't a good enough excuse to reject someone. I do understand that COVID-19 plays a big role in the number of spots available. However what I'm failing to understand here is why people with lower grades than me got accepted in other CEGEPs and I got rejected with an excellent general average from my first choice (not that I am saying this out of bitterness).

All jokes aside, this is a very hard pill to swallow because I worked incredibly hard to ensure that I met all the prerequisites of the program I wanted to apply for, and I succeeded at that. I took all the prerequisite classes: chemistry, physics and science option (SN) math. I studied hours for every single exam and kept up with all of my school assignments.

I'm not saying other people didn't work hard — I'm sure they did — but it just felt very odd, to say the least, to know that no matter how good my grades were, I didn't stand a single chance.

One morning, I had reached my limit of refreshing the admissions website to see if it really was all a bad dream. I opened my computer and checked the available spots for the second round of admissions, and I realized that my second choice was still taking applications for their health science program.

I decided that that's where I was going to apply, and all my friends who got rejected from Vanier applied there, too. We were all starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the situation wasn't so bad anymore. If my friends and I all get accepted, then it means we could still be together next fall.

That's an outcome that I can wrap my head around. Also, I'm only going to attend CEGEP for two years, so all of this won't really matter for long. I now see this situation for what it really was: a mishap but not the end of the world. Life threw me a curveball, but I didn't strike out.

I am still confused as to how I got rejected — and I'm still a bit mad about it — but there are other opportunities out there for me. I do not want this to hold me back.