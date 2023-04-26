This First Person article is the experience of Tatsuya Oyama, a science writer in Montreal. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

On a hot September evening in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, I stepped into the United Methodist Church not knowing what to expect. Those were my first steps to becoming a barbershopper — and my life hasn't been the same since.

It was 2015, and I was still recovering from the biggest disappointment of my life. I had given up my dream of becoming a university professor after a hiring freeze put a New York job offer on ice years earlier.

Devastated, I moved with my wife and son from Texas to Northern Virginia.

My wife, Tomoko, was now carrying the baton to become an academic, and our son, Yuki, had just been admitted to a prestigious public high school. But in the seven years since giving up my dream, I had become a hermit working from home. I felt like I was sitting on the sidelines of my own life.

As the family cheerleader, I sensed an urgent need to get involved in the local community. But what did I have to offer?

The South Shore Saints barbershop chorus is led by Steve Wheaton, top left, and Alan Briand, centre. (Submitted by Tatsuya Oyama)

That summer, I pondered that question. Eventually, I realized that whenever and wherever circumstances allowed, I would be singing. And I had a strange knack for coming up with the right song for the moment, like when I wanted to cheer up my siblings. I also recollected the joy I felt more than 35 years ago, when I had sung in my primary school choir after moving to the United States from Japan when I was four years old.

So, why not join a singing group?

This insight quickly turned to conviction and spurred me into action. I looked up the nearest a cappella chorus and went with the first hit.

On that September evening, a youthful director and several other members greeted me warmly. I was assigned a buddy who gave me a folder with sheet music and welcomed me onto the risers to practise with the group for an hour.

Before the break, the director solicited four singers to come to the front. I was invited to sing the lead melody, with three others singing the bass, tenor and baritone harmonies. When I managed to carry the tune, I was regaled with cheers. I was flattered. And the sincerity with which they praised me made me feel as if I had known them all along.

Until that moment, I had no idea what a barbershop quartet was. I was captivated by the way the singers extended the notes in certain sections to "ring the chords." It was my first taste of four-part harmony.

Tatsuya Oyama is seen with his fellow members of the barbershop quartet Tune Up and Santa Claus at a baseketball game in Washington, DC, in December 2018. (Submitted by Tatsuya Oyama)

At the end of rehearsal, I was greeted with a surprise. As the director brought me to the front again, the chorus sang the signature welcome song Hi, Neighbor and I could do little else but bask in the wall of sound that walloped me. We then locked arms and sang the song that every barbershop chorus closes with: Keep the Whole World Singing.

When I was feeling lost and isolated, I had read a self-help book about the importance of keeping my physical, mental, social and spiritual sides in harmony. Singing reawakened my social and spiritual faculties that I had long neglected, and I regained the strength to face the world.

By the summer of 2016, I was president of a parent volunteer organization at our son's school, a member of a public speaking club and a new full-time technical editor at a research institute.

Over the next four years, I made more memories with my fellow singers than I ever imagined possible. We competed at contests, entertained visitors at summer festivals and restaurants, sang for veterans and the elderly during the holidays, carolled through the streets of downtown Leesburg, performed at our annual Christmas shows and delivered singing valentines. I sang The Star-Spangled Banner in a quartet at sports events, at parent volunteer events at our son's high school and even at my public speaking club.

There were solemn moments as well, like a memorial after our next-door neighbour was tragically killed in a car accident. I and three members sang a gospel medley at her memorial. The two children and a relative barely survived. We could barely contain our tears as we sang facing the kids — one a friend of Yuki's — who had just begun their long road to recovery.

Tatsuya Oyama, Brian McNab, Luc Larose and Andre St. Pierre make up the quartet 4 Give and 4 Get. They're all also part of the South Shore Saints chorus. (Submitted by Tatsuya Oyama)

In 2017, my wife was recruited by a Montreal university. After seeing Yuki through high school and ensuring his successful entry into college, I was ready to join her. During one visit to the city, I attended a rehearsal of the South Shore Saints, a barbershop chorus in the area.

Within the first few minutes, I knew I'd found my new chorus. You see, becoming a barbershopper means joining a family of kindred spirits.

Following the pandemic interruption, I finally arrived in the fall of 2021. The first thing I did? I attended rehearsal.

Nothing compares to ringing chords together once a week with your friends, feeling at one with something larger than the self. In that moment, you're at one with the universe, with a shared sense of purpose and togetherness, unaware of any boundaries separating you from the world or other fellow beings.

Lost in that harmony, all is well with the world.

