Imagine living your whole life feeling like there's something wrong with you because, no matter how hard you try, you just can't seem to be able to fit in with anybody.

When I was 14 years old, I believed that the reason why I felt so different — so isolated — was because of my attraction to women.

But when I came out as lesbian, I didn't feel any different. At 22, I thought that going through a medical transition would finally help me feel like I belonged. But when I started to grow facial hair and be called "sir" by strangers, I still felt out of place.

At 27, I embraced the fact that I don't identify with a specific gender. And I felt relieved, knowing that navigating a world built around the gender binary was most likely the reason why I felt so misunderstood.

I grew to know and love myself, but that feeling never went away.

No matter how much I thought I was sharing with my friends and ex-girlfriends, I always faced the same criticism.

"You don't care enough," or "You don't open up enough."

"I don't understand you," and "You're too complicated."

And every single one of those critiques was met with complete confusion on my part. How can they not see that I care so much? That I listen to everything they say? How can I be complicated when I'm always so honest?

And one day, as I scrolled aimlessly through Netflix, I came across the reality series called Love on the Spectrum.

I felt particularly drawn to the series because of my own biases.

My whole life, I assumed that autistic people were not people who liked to date.

I had always seen this stereotype of autistic people hating being touched, not having romantic feelings — basically all the things that made me dismiss autism as something that I could potentially relate to.

Blxck Cxsper started making music as a child, drawn to the opportunity to express themselves using more than just words. (Pooja Sethi)

But the more I watched the show, the more I realized how much I had in common with some of its stars. This feeling of finding it hard to connect with people, even though all you want is to be loved like everyone else, of being labelled as "cold" because you're having trouble expressing how you feel.

That's when something happened. I started noticing things about myself that reminded me of what I knew about autism.

My very specific routines, like drinking my coffee the exact same way every morning, or rolling all of my joints the same size and same length and feeling anxious when having to smoke from something else.

My sensory issues, like being unable to process conversations when I'm sweating, being constantly bothered by the sound of the fridge or unable to wear certain clothes because of how they feel on my skin.

When I brought it up to my therapist, she told me that the only way to know for sure was to listen to autistic people's experiences. She told me to watch YouTube videos, read articles and that if I felt like they allowed me to finally understand myself, then I would know.

And now I know.

All of the things that made me feel so ashamed, all of those moments where I felt so disconnected from others, all of the trauma that came with being bullied for who I was, how I acted and what I liked — all of the things I had been blaming myself for my whole life, were never my fault to begin with.

And, unlike what I've always believed, I now know there is nothing wrong with me — quite the opposite.

Being autistic doesn't mean that I'm sick or that I need treatment. It just means that my brain makes me see the world differently.

Unlike what most people believe, autism can come with a hyper-sense of empathy and compassion. We are very straightforward and honest, we mean what we say and we say what we mean. We aren't afraid to be ourselves and don't feel as much pressure to fit in. As a result, we often don't bully or judge others. And the fact that we are very detail-oriented means that we always pick the greatest gifts.

Looking back at how my life unfolded and how autism has affected every part of it, I am now convinced that if I wasn't autistic I wouldn't have founded the world's first record label for trans artists.

Trans Trenderz was born out of a need to see every artist thrive in an environment where they can truly be themselves without the pressure society puts on them. And even though countless people tried to tell me that it would never work, my obsession with this passion never let me give up. That's also thanks to autism.

Facing my own biases is what allowed me to realize I am autistic. And realizing that I am autistic is what allowed me to forgive myself and embrace myself for being so different. I'm finally less worried about how others perceive me and more concerned about the well-being of people and what my presence on this planet does to contribute.

There is nothing wrong with being autistic. What is wrong is how the world looks at it.

