François Legault wants more cash from Ottawa for asylum seeker costs

Quebec Premier François Legault says Ottawa seems open to discussing an increase in compensation to cover the cost of caring for asylum seekers.

Quebec wants $295 million for its efforts, but Legault said to date, the federal government has offered about half of that — enough to reimburse housing costs.

Securing more funding is among Legault's priorities at the first ministers meeting in Montreal. He and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the issue at dinner Thursday night, the unofficial beginning of the meeting, Legault said.

"​The volume of people we had was very high for the last two years," said Legault. "So I expect Mr. Trudeau to compensate us."

It's unacceptable, he said, that asylum seekers must wait in the province for a year and half before they learn if they will be accepted into the country. The costs add up, he said, and after all that time and investment, the majority are denied residency.

"We know that these people — they spend about 18 months in Quebec — we send them to school, we take care of them, so there are direct costs of around $300 million."

Ontario, which has also seen an increase in asylum seekers, is also seeking more cash from the federal government.

Speaking in Ottawa, Bill Blair, the minister for border security, said the federal government is "committed to working very closely with both the provinces of Quebec and Ontario as well as the municipalities that have been affected."

Breaking down the costs

For 2017-2018, Quebec's Liberal government asked for $146 million in compensation to cover social assistance costs, temporary accommodation and schooling. In 2017, 18,836 asylum seekers crossed the border into Quebec from the U.S.

Broken down by category, that's $53.4 million in temporary housing costs, $71.7 million in social assistance, $19.1 million in schooling and $1.8 million in other costs.

In return, Ottawa offered $59 million, but the province contested that amount. Quebec's newly elected Coalition Avenir Québec government has inherited that issue from the Liberals.

In 2018-19, the province plans to spend $149 million on caring for asylum seekers, but the federal government is proposing only $77 million in compensation. From January to October of this year, 16,298 people crossed the border illegally.

There is already disagreement between Legault and Trudeau when it comes to immigration policies.

Quebec confirmed plans this week to cut the number of immigrants coming into the province by more than 20 per cent next year, but requires co-operation from the federal government to follow through.

Quebec has the power to select 31,000 economic immigrants a year, but also gets another 12,000 people annually under the family reunification program, as well as 9,000 refugees — programs overseen by the federal government.

Legault has said that, ideally, the reduction would be the same across all categories.

Trudeau immediately raised concerns about the plan in a time when the province is facing labour shortages. He told reporters Wednesday, "I'm not sure this is the best time to reduce the number of people who are coming."

Protesters gather outside first ministers meeting

There will be a range of issues covered during the meeting, Legault told reporters outside Montreal's Marriott Château Champlain hotel, where the talks are taking place.

"We will talk about the economy," he said. "We will talk about compensation for dairy producers — it is very important for us — and different, other subjects."

Greenpeace gathered in front Montreal's Marriott Château Champlain Friday morning, calling on Canada's leaders to combat climate change as the first ministers meeting got underway. (Jay Turnbull/CBC)

The meeting attracted protesters early — members of Greenpeace gathered in front of the hotel before dawn, demanding that climate change be bumped to the top of the agenda.

Dairy farmers will drive tractors into the city from Longueuil later in the day.

At odds over immigration, but allies on environment?

On climate change, though, Ottawa may see an ally in Quebec.

The federal government is trying to get a group of recalcitrant premiers on board with its carbon-pricing plan.

Saskatchewan and Ontario have filed a court challenge questioning Ottawa's authority to impose a national carbon tax on provinces unwilling to price carbon at certain thresholds.

The premiers of Manitoba and New Brunswick have also voiced their opposition to the national carbon tax, which slated to come into effect in these four provinces in January.

But federal ministers have been dropping hints in recent days that they could follow Quebec's example of signing up for a cap-and-trade system if they want to avoid the tax.

In his opening remarks to the first ministers meeting on Friday, Trudeau lauded Quebec's participation in a market that allows companies to trade emission allowances.

"In Quebec, the cap-and-trade system has proven to be a successful market-based approach to reducing pollution," Trudeau said.

