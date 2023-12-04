First heavy snowfall of the season causes school closures, power outages in Quebec

After a night of heavy snowfall in Quebec, some schools are calling a snow day and cancelling classes.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected by the time it stops snowing later today and roads are icy.

The closures affect all schools and day cares with the Eastern Townships School Board, as well as Rawdon Elementary, Joliette Elementary and Joliette High schools and Vanguard school and daycare.

Royal Vale School is also closed due to heating issues.

Kahnawake education centres and offices are closed due to poor road conditions and power outages.

The winter weather caused power outages, mostly in the Eastern Townships and Montérégie area, with over 92,000 Hydro-Québec clients affected as of 8 a.m.

In Montreal, the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) warns that its services are being slowed down by the weather conditions. A shuttle service will be available as a backup, it said.

Those travelling today should check the YUL Airport website as a number of flights departing from Montreal have been delayed or canceled.